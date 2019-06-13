Court to rule on Abdul Cauder waqf land issue Aug 1

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Amarjeet Singh also set the same date for the decision on the Penang State Mufti Department secretary and Land Title Registrar/District Land Administrator applications to cancel the plaintiff originating summons. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 13 — The High Court here today set August 1 to decide on the Penang Islamic Religious Council’s (MAINPP) application to strike out the originating summons filed by Muhamad Amin Abdul Rahman concerning Abdul Cauder waqf (endowment) land in Jalan Mengkuang, Butterworth.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Amarjeet Singh also set the same date for the decision on the Penang State Mufti Department secretary and Land Title Registrar/District Land Administrator applications to cancel the plaintiff originating summons.

On February 25, Muhamad Amin filed the originating summons against MAINPP, Penang State Mufti Department secretary and Land Title Registrar/District Land Administrator, naming them as the first, second and third defendants.

Muhamad Amin is seeking a declaration that he is the legal heir to the estate of Kavana Ebrahim @ Burong, the owner of the Abdul Cauder Endowment Land, and has the locus standi to take action against the defendants.

Muhamad Amin also seeks a declaration that the Penang State Fatwa Committee’s decision on December 8, 2012, based on the proposal prepared by the first defendant, is invalid and be suspended.

He also seeks a declaration that the estate mentioned in the Deed of Trust dated August 17, 1892, must be returned to Kavana Ebrahim @ Burong and registered on the plaintiff’s name as the trustee.

Also, he seeks a declaration that MAINPP does not have locus standi to take any action against the plaintiff and the residents on the waqf land as MAINPP is not the registered owner of the estate. — Bernama