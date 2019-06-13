Azmin: Don’t resort to ‘dirty tactics’, penalise those involved in gutter politics

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends a Hari Raya gathering at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) in Shah Alam June 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today urged all politicians to not resort to “politics of cruelty” for self-interest.

“I have stressed that, as what was stated by the prime minister, if there are differences in opinion, or if someone did not succeed in giving a service that is accepted by the people, don’t resort or choose this dirty and disgusting technique.

“As a new government, we must hold on to value politics, and also clear principles, and do not get sucked into politics of cruelty and one that is disgusting,” he added.

Azmin was recently dragged into a sex scandal. He has categorically denied that he was purportedly the man in a gay sex video widely shared across social media networks this week, claiming it was a “vicious libel” against him.

He pointed out that the public wants to see a government which can provide solutions to economic issues, living cost problems and court investments into the country.

For this, he said the government had to be stable first, adding that he supports the vision and policies of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, to ensure that businesses prosper.

When asked if the sex scandal allegation happened as a form of sabotage because Dr Mahathir has not fixed a timeline to handover his prime minister’s post, Azmin said: “Well, I’m not here to make any speculation on that.

“My main focus at present is to deliver and make sure the economy continues to grow, and I have a responsibility to ensure that the level of confidence of investors is strong for them to stay in Malaysia, and I have been too busy and too occupied with my ministry.

“So I do not want to speculate. That is the prerogative of the prime minister to decide who is best and fit to succeed, but most importantly, the person has to be accepted by the majority of people, for the future leadership,” he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya open house event in Shah Alam.

Azmin also called for proponents of such gutter politics to be penalised, as PKR does not condone such tactics.

Earlier today, his political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham admitted to meeting the real Muhammad Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who had publicly confessed to being the person in several sex videos implicating Azmin.

Hilman, who is also Gombak Setia state assemblyman, said the meeting took place at the Zest Restaurant in Marriot Putrajaya here and that he had included the details of what had transpired in his police report filed earlier this morning.

The man claiming to be Mohd Haziq, who caused a political storm, resurfaced on Facebook today, alleging four past sexual encounters with Azmin and claiming that the former Selangor mentri besar had video-recorded them all.

In the Facebook post, he also accused Azmin of now trying to silence him after the videos were leaked online.

Mohd Haziq lamented the lack of support after purportedly trying to come clean on their alleged affair, which he said he would now have to bear alone while his partner would get off scot-free after receiving backing from even the prime minister.

Yesterday, Azmin rejected the videos as fake and described them as an attempt to end his political career.

In response, further videos were released to the media and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders yesterday evening in a WhatsApp group named “Azmin Ali Part 2/4”, suggesting that two more releases were imminent.