Aug 19 trial for ex-Felda director’s car instalment case

Former Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid (right) arrives at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on February 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Sessions Court here has set five days from August 19 until August 23 for the trial of a former member of Felda’s board of directors.

Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashid, 56, is facing 14 counts of corruption relating to car instalments totalling RM23,540.68.

Earlier at the mention today, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Norzilati Izhani Zainal @ Zainol told judge Azman Ahmad that the prosecution had already handed several documents including account statements to the defence.

However, she requested for another mention, informing the court that the prosecution was still trying to retrieve certain cheques from the relevant bank.

Counsel Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican confirmed receiving the documents.

“We understand the hindrances in getting the cheques. So the defence agrees with the prosecution for a new mention date,” he said.

The court fixed July 16 for the next mention.

On February 13, Noor Ehsanuddin, who is also a former Kota Tinggi member of parliament was charged with corruptly receiving RM23,540.68 in cheques from Karya Hidayah Sdn Bhd for payment of instalments on a BMW 3 Series, WQP 329.

He allegedly committed the offences at Affin Bank Berhad, Taman Maluri branch at 250-252, Jalan Mahkota, Cheras here between Feb 10, 2014 and Nov 9, 2015.

The charges are framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both upon conviction. — Bernama