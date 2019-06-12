PKR’s Dr Afif tells those behind gay sex clips to ‘rot in hell’

Dr Afif Bahardin speaks to reporters at Teluk Bahang January 18, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 12 — A Penang PKR leader condemned today the parties behind homosexual video clips implicating a party leader who is also a federal minister.

Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin asserted that the video clips were clearly meant to smear the PKR leader.

Deriding the clips as dirty politics, he told those responsible to “rot in hell.”

“I know the minister, I am confident he is a victim to this malicious lie,” he said when asked to comment on the issue during a press conference at the Penang Chief Minister’s office today.

When asked if he felt the minister should hold a press conference to clarify the issue, he said it was not his place to speak for another.

Several videos of roughly 90 seconds each began circulating on social media early yesterday morning which depict a man performing sexual acts on another man that allegedly resembles a minister.

Last night, Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, allegedly admitted on his Facebook page to being the other person in the video that purportedly features a PKR leader.