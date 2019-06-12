Cries alert housewife to newborn abandoned by road in Larkin

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — A newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found abandoned in a bag that was left by the roadside near the Sri Anugerah Flats in Larkin here today.

Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said the baby, believed to be just three days old, was found by a 53-year-old housewife at 10.30am, who was walking home from a grocery store.

“The woman suddenly heard a cry behind her and on turning back found a baby in a white bag with Mary Kay written on it in pink. She then alerted a nearby workshop owner who then called the police.

“The housewife brought the baby to the workshop to be cleaned and fed with milk,” he said in a statement here today.

Shahurinain said although the baby was healthy, she was brought to the Emergency Department of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for examination before the Welfare Department was notified.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama