Azmin’s aide to lodge report against sex videos with police, Islamic authorities

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary Hilman Idham addresses PKR members during the Solat Hajat programme at the Selangor mentri besar’s official residence in Shah Alam June 12, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, June 12 — An aide to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will lodge a police report in Putrajaya tomorrow, after two waves of sex videos targeting the minister this week.

His political secretary Hilman Idham said following the police report, he will also lodge another report with Islamic authorities.

“The qazaf report will be lodged in the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) to clear Azmin’s name,” he told reporters tonight after a prayer session in support of Azmin.

Qazaf refers to the Shariah offence of accusing another Muslim of illicit sex without providing the stipulated four eyewitnesses.

Under Section 41 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997, the offence is punishable with fine not more than RM5,000, jail not more than three years, or both.

MORE TO COME