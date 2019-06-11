Johor cops nab two men in woman’s murder probe

Mohd Kamarudin said one of the suspects admitted that he was instrumental in the murder before seeking the help of his accomplice to dump the body. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Two men in their 30s have been arrested for investigation into the murder of a woman whose body was found in Taman Sri Putri in Skudai here last week.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the arrests were made yesterday.

“One of the suspects admitted that he was instrumental in the murder at a business premises in Setia Indah before seeking the help of his accomplice to dump the body,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The 33-year-old woman had been reported missing on May 29.

Her body was discovered inside a box dumped at the Taman Daya light industrial area here on June 7.