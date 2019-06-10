PAS sec-gen Takiyuddin has statement recorded over Anwar’s royal pardon issue

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during press conference in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, June 10 — PAS secretary-general, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had his statement recorded at the district police headquarters (IPD) here today following a police report lodged against him for allegedly questioning the royal pardon granted to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Takiyuddin, who arrived at the IPD at 2.45pm, was accompanied by about 30 of his supporters before taking about two hours to record his statement.

When met by reporters after, Takiyuddin said he was there to give his statement on what happened during his ceramah at the Sandakan parliamentary by-election last month.

“I would like to categorically state here that I never had any intention to question the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s powers to pardon Anwar (Ibrahim) what more when the King at that time was from Kelantan and with me being one of his subjects.

“The King’s power to pardon is provided for under our laws but we the people want to know who had requested for it,” he said.

Takiyuddin said the case against him is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

“It’s up to to the police to investigate and I respect their powers and responsibility to do so, and I hope the best possible measures are taken under the law to solve this case,” he said. — Bernama