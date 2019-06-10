Man died following freak accident at NSE in Perak

Police said a 21-year-old private sector worker was killed after an unmanned lorry crashed into him at the North South Expressway this afternoon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, June 10 — A 21-year-old private sector worker was killed after an unmanned lorry crashed into him at the vista point of the North South Expressway this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Najib Ismail of Kampung Teluk Bakong in Simpang Lima, Batu Pahat.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said police had detained the 48-year-old lorry driver following the 3.07pm incident at Km263.1 northbound of the expressway.

“According to the driver, he had stopped his vehicle at the vintage point as the machine had developed engine problems.”

“Suddenly the machine reversed itself and veered to the centre of the three lane expressway before the victim, who was on a motorcycle, crashed onto the unmanned lorry,” he said in a statement, adding the lorry, which was heading to Gerik from Sungai Buloh, was not ferrying any goods at the time of incident.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

“The lorry driver, from Kuala Kubu Baru, Selangor, has been detained and police would take his blood and urine samples for analysis,” added Mohd Ali.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving leading to death.