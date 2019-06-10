Johor Sultan fetes state Bersatu leaders in Hari Raya event

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (3rd left) having a word with Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders during their visit in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Istana Pasir Pelangi June 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, June 10 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today received a visit by the Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leadership in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Istana Pasir Pelangi here today.

The 4pm event saw Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, State Islamic Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi and State Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri and state Bersatu division chiefs attending.

Also present was former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and state Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief Norul Haszarul Abu Samah.

The gathering and photographs of the event were later uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

In conjunction with the event, Sultan Ibrahim was also invited those present to tea time refreshments.

Last Sunday, Sultan Ibrahim also held a similar event where Johor Umno leaders were invited to a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house also at Istana Pasir Pelangi.

Among those present were Johor Opposition chief and state Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammed, deputy chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed and its youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Other former notable Umno leaders seen were former deputy minister Datuk Razali Ibrahim and also former Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.