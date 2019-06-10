Court sets Bung Moktar, wife Zizie Izette’s corruption case for re-mention on July 4

File photo showing Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (second left) and wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad leaving the KL Courts Complex after their hearing May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Sessions Court here today fixed July 4 for re-mention of the case of Kinabatangan Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette for corruption charges involving RM2.8 million to obtain approval for Felcra Berhad to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual Berhad Unit Trust.

Judge Rozina Ayob fixed the date after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Allan Suman Pillai told the court that there were some documents still incomplete.

“Today the prosecution submitted a document under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code to the defence team.

“However, the prosecution needs another date for the submission of further documents in this case,” he said at the mention of the case today.

Lawyer Datuk K.Kumaraendran, representing Bung Moktar, 60, or his real name Moktar Radin confirmed that he had received the document.

The prosecution also informed that they would make an application for the cases of Bung Moktar and Zizie Izette to be tried together and transferred to the High Court.

“The prosecution has submitted a document under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedure Code to the defence team today and we will also request that the case (Bung Moktar’s) be tried together in the forthcoming mention,” Allan said.

Kumarendran who was also representing Zizie Izette, 41, said his side needed time to examine the document.

On May 3, Bung Moktar pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court on three counts of receiving a total of RM2.8 million bribe for obtaining approval for Felcra Berhad to make a RM150 million investment in unit trust products of Public Mutual Berhad.

According to the first charge, Bung Moktar, then the Felcra non-executive chairman, was accused of taking a bribe of RM2.2 million in cash from Public Mutual’s investment agent, Madhi Abdul Hamid, 38, through the wife of the accused, Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad.

He was accused of committing the act as a reward for obtaining approval from the Minister of Finance II for Felcra to make a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trust products.

The offence was allegedly committed at Public Bank Berhad, Taman Melawati Branch, No. 262-265, Jalan Bandar 12, Taman Melawati here, between 12.30 pm and 5 pm, on June 12, 2015.

For the second charge, Bung Moktar was accused of taking for himself a bribe of RM262,500 in cash from the same individual, Madhi through an account of the bank’s investment product Public Islamic Treasures Growth Fund (PITGF) numbered 044797816 and registered under the name of Zizie Izette for the same purpose.

Bung Moktar was also accused of taking for himself a bribe of RM337,500 from Public Mutual’s investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, 42, through a Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account numbered 044797824 registered under the name of Zizie Izette for the same purpose.

Both offences were allegedly committed at the same location at 12.16 pm and 12.28 pm, on June 19, 2015.

The prosecution is filed in accordance with Subsection 17(a) of the MACC Act and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act which provides for imprisonment of not more than 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zizie Izette, a former actress, pleaded not guilty to three counts of abetting her husband on the same offences, at the same place, date and time under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act and punishable under subsection 24(1) which provides for imprisonment of not more than 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama