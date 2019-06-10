Anwar’s aide denies PKR research officer hit by state chief

File picture of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. An aide to the PKR president has denied today a report alleging that a state chapter leader had assaulted the party’s research officer. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — An aide to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied today a report alleging that a state chapter leader had assaulted the party’s research officer.

In a statement, Anwar’s press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah claimed instead that the victim was just a volunteer researcher with a problem with discipline and alleged drug abuse problem.

“The complainant was a volunteer researcher and had discipline and drug issues. The person has already been sacked because of the problems caused,” he said.

He also said that a witness has alleged that the victim’s injury was from an unrelated past incident.

“Witness at the office also informed that the individual concerned had entered the premise without permission, on the day of the incident. There was no untoward incident as alleged by the individual.

“A representative from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s office has already lodged a police report against the individual,” Nashrul said in his statement.

News portal Malaysian Gazette had earlier reported that the unnamed PKR state liaison chief is currently under police investigation after being accused of hitting the researcher during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The report said that the state liaison chief, who is also an officer working under Anwar, is being investigated for causing grievous injury.

According to the report, the duo reportedly engaged in a verbal argument before the situation turned tense, and the victim was said to have suffered a broken bone as a result of the fight.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report on May 26, also producing a medical report from a private hospital.