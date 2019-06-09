Sultan Ibrahim receives Aidilfitri visit by Johor Pakatan leaders

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar is greeted by the state exco upon his arrival at the Johor mentri besar’s Hari Raya open house in Saujana, Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 9 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar receives a visit by the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership on the first day of Hari Raya on Wednesday.

According to the latest jottings in the Facebook of the Sultan of Johor, accompanied by several photographs today, the Johor state government leadership headed by Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and the state executive council line-up, were among the first to visit Istana Bukit Serene, here, on Aidilfitri morning.

Their arrival was cordially received by Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah and the Johor royal family and they were later also feted to breakfast.

According to the jottings, Sultan Ibrahim then attended the Aidilfitri Open House of the Mentri Besar here on the same day and set aside protocol to mingle with PH supporters and guests.

Sultan Ibrahim also received a Johor PH delegation at a Johor Palace Open House on the second day of Hari Raya on Thursday at Istana Pasir Pelangi, here.

He also mingled with the Johor PH state government leaders at the Royal tent during the event.

The jottings went on to say, the Sultan of Johor lauded the presence of numerous quarters in further firming ties among Muslims. — Bernama