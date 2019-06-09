Heavy traffic on major highways as 'balik bandar' rush in full swing

Congestion has been reported at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar due to inbound traffic from Singapore while traffic on the North-South Highway was slow moving from the Menora Tunnel to the Simpang Pulai (Selatan) rest stop; Tapah to Sungkai and Bukit Tagar to Bukit Beruntung. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The “balik kampung” routine for Aidilftri is over and the ‘balik bandar” rush to get back to schools and workplaces in the heavily populated Klang Valley tomorrow started very early this morning, resulting in clogging up of the major arteries in the peninsula.

According to PLUS Trafik, as at 10am, there was congestion at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar due to inbound traffic from Singapore while traffic on the North-South Highway was slow moving from the Menora Tunnel to the Simpang Pulai (Selatan) rest stop; Tapah to Sungkai and Bukit Tagar to Bukit Beruntung.

An accident at KM204.2 (between Bukit Merah and Taiping (Utara)) is also causing a jam because one lane is blocked.

As for traffic from the east coast, the situation was the same from Karak to the Bentong toll plaza and Lentang to Bukit Tinggi.

The latest traffic updates are available on toll-free Plusline 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA (Malaysian Highway Authority) line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama