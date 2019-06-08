33 families left homeless by Karamunting fire

Fire razed 23 squatter houses in Karamunting June 7, 2018, leaving 33 families homeless. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, June 8 — Fire razed 23 squatter houses in Karamunting here yesterday, leaving 33 families homeless.

District Fire and Rescue chief Anddre Andrew said 14 firefighters arrived at the scene at 2.15pm.

“Strong winds caused the blaze to spread quickly destroying 23 houses. However, there are no fatalities,” he told reporters here today.

He said 65 policemen, Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela) members, and Shell Timur and Wilmar refinery workers helped to confine the fire.

Meanwhile, state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung who is also Tanjung Papat assemblyman said he would ensure that the victims receive aid as soon as possible.

“We will provide the basic necessities first and other types of assistance will follow suit. But we hope the victims will register immediately with the Welfare department,” he told reporters here today. — Bernama