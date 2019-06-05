PM expects RCI on judicial interference set to start soon

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad greets visitors to his Raya Open House at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya June 5, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on judicial misconduct and interference should commence shortly, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister also asserted that Malaysians want such an inquiry to take place.

“I think they will start work soon,” he told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence at Seri Perdana here.

On former judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram’s proposal yesterday for an internal inquiry instead of an RCI that could be seen as contravening the separation of powers, Dr Mahathir said this was just one of many opinions.

However, he reiterated that there was public desire for such an inquiry.

The prime minister gave the same response when asked for his views about the need for the RCI.

“Don’t ask me because I am entitled to my own opinion, but I have to respond to public views,” he added.

MORE TO COME