Agong performs Aidilfitri prayers at National Mosque

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attends Aidilfitri prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah performed Aidilfitri prayers at Masjid Negara here, along with about 10,000 other worshippers in welcoming the month of Syawal.

He arrived at 8.20am, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attend Aidilfitri prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, cabinet ministers and other dignitaries joined their majesties.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and the congregation chanted the ‘Takbir Raya’ before performing Aidilfitri prayers, led by Grand Imam Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad

The king also exchanged greetings with the people, who did not let go of the opportunity to shake his hand.

People attend Aidilfitri prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Al-Sultan Abdullah later hosted an Aidilfitri open house which was attended by cabinet ministers at the Istana Negara.

Meanwhile, Syaikh Ismail, in his sermon, reminded the Muslims to celebrate Aidilfitri with great joy and strengthened faith. — Bernama