Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan leaves after a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, June 4 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will hold an Aidilfitri ‘open house’ at No. 1, Kampung Tanjung, Rantau, near here on June 15.

Mohamad, who is discharging the duties of the Umno president, said the open house will be from 9am to 5pm.

Malaysian Muslims celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow.

Mohamad and his family extended Aidilfitri greetings over his Facebook account and invited the people to the open house. — Bernama