Long queues for cheap beef in Shah Alam

A poster promoting the event as shared on Facebook.

SHAH ALAM, June 4 — The public around this city did not miss the opportunity to buy meat sold at lower prices than the market price at ‘Mantai Perdana Shah Alam Aidilfitri 2019’ which took place at Dataran Merdeka Shah Alam.

The programme, which started at noon yesterday, provided a total of 20 cows weighing about 350 kilograms each and everyone was allowed to buy up to three kilogrammes (kg) of meat at only RM29.50 per kg.

For a private sector employee, Fatimah Osman, 53 such events were always welcome and should be organised every year as it could ease the burden.

She started queuing from 11am but said some weaknesses should be ironed out so the wait needed be too long.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said that previously the practice was only done in the south of Selangor bordering Negri Sembilan such as in Semenyih and Beranang.

“This practice is good because it allows people to buy good quality meat at reasonable prices.

“The response from the crowd was incredible, within four hours we sold six cows, I think we will be able to sell off all of the 20 cows allocated in the programme earlier than expected,” he said after visiting the programme’s venue.

He said all ‘thanks’ should go to the programme operators Alshah Fresh and Frozen who were willing to provide services that allowed meat to be sold at a reasonable price to the public. — Bernama