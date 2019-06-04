DPM urges Muslims to stick to the straight and narrow in Hari Raya address

Dr Wan Azizah also reminded the people to exercise caution on the road in the face of the excitement and joy of celebrating Aidilfitri. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called on Muslims to reject and stay away from corrupt practices, kleptocracy, cronyism and other malpractices.

The Deputy Prime Minister, in an Aidilfitri message, said they must take the opportunity of the festival to nurture a life of harmony in line with high social and humanitarian values.

“We have to be mindful of what we consume and share with others, ensuring that these are free of any dubious resources,” she said in a statement.

Dr Wan Azizah said people of other faiths can feel the glory of Aidilfitri through the demeanour and attitude portrayed by Muslims.

“I have no doubt that Aidilfitri is the best moment for us to highlight racial harmony in Malaysia,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also reminded the people to exercise caution on the road in the face of the excitement and joy of celebrating Aidilfitri.

She also reminded Muslims to ensure that the dishes prepared for Aidilfitri do not ignore the health factor.

“Reduce the sweetness in the food but increase it in the smile. Avoid wastage for Allah (God) loves not the wasters,” she said. — Bernama