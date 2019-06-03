MPK admits difficulties in curbing illegal plastic recycling plants

Selangor Local Government, Public Transportation, and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han (left) and Port Klang State Assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri inspecting a plastic recycling factory at Telok Gong, Port Klang, January 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

KLANG, June 3 — The Klang Municipal Council (MPK) has admitted difficulties in curbing illegal plastic recycling activities following delays by the utility companies in cutting off electricity and water supply to the plants.

As such Selangor Local Government, Public Transportation, and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said he would discuss the issue with the Energy Commission and National Water Services Commission.

“The activities of illegal recycling factories located in other areas under the Kuala Langat District Council, Kuala Selangor District Council and Hulu Selangor District Council have stopped but in Klang many illegal factories are still operating.

“This is because electricity and water supply to the plants have not been cut off even though MPK had written a letter to Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Air Selangor,” he told reporters after participating in an integrated operation against illegal plastic plants at Telok Gong here today.

Also present were State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian and Port Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri.

During the operation, several illegal plastic factories were raided and sealed. while a factory believed to have been sealed early last month was found operating secretly late at night and early morning.

The raid was conducted after residents around the area complained to MPK over emission of foul smell following the daily burning of plastic materials by illegal factories at late nights.

In addition, Ng said due to the extensive area under MPK, surveillance on the illegal factories had been difficult and ineffective.

“These illegal factories are not only here (Telok Gong) but also in Pulau Indah, Meru, and Air Hitam, and the most effective way is to cut off water and electricity supply,” said Ng.

There are 41 illegal plastic recycling factories operating in Klang, and 10 of them have faced action.

Bernama on May 28 reported on residents claiming that illegal plastic and tyre recycling factories were still operating around Kampung Teluk Gong although they have been sealed by MPK. — Bernama