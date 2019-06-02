Domestic Trade Ministry records 325 offences in Terengganu since January

KPDNHEP Enforcement Director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman (left) and Selangor branch enforcement chief Selangor Azman Adam (second from left) carry out inspections at a supermarket in Section 15 in Shah Alam February 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 2 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in Terengganu recorded 315 cases for various offences following the operations it carried out since January.

Its director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said they involved seized items valued at RM320,986.93 and compound notices issued for a sum of RM40,100.

“It was the result of 23,652 checks carried out by the Terengganu KPDNHEP during the period.

“As for penalties imposed by the courts, there were 27 cases under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 which involved fines amounting to RM139,800,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public to continue co-operating with the authorities to ensure that traders complied with the law.

Saharuddin said any information or complaints could be channeled through toll-free line 1-800-886-800, complaints via whatsapp application 019-279 4317 and online complaints through its website.

“The public can also send SMS complaints to 15888 by typing KPDNHEP ADUAN or through Tweeter and Facebook KPDNHEP. They can also lodge reports at the nearest KPDNHEP office,” he said.

In the meantime, he said 110 enforcement officers and 60 Price Watch officers reviewed the prices of at all 129 Ramadan bazaar locations in the state, since May 6.

“In total, 6,987 premises were inspected and 13 warnings issued for not displaying price tags,” he said.

He added that 1,353 wholesale and retail premises were also inspected under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Hari Raya Adilfitri which commenced on May 21

“Generally, the level of compliance has been very good,” he said adding that there were only three cases where the seized items were valued at RM157.50, while the compounds issued were for a sum of RM300. — Bernama