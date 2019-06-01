PM, wife extend Gawai, Kaamatan greetings

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today extended Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan greetings to the people of Sarawak and Sabah respectively. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today extended Hari Gawai and Pesta Kaamatan greetings to the people of Sarawak and Sabah respectively.

“My wife and I hope everyone celebrates the harvest festivals joyously. Hopefully, the close relations between the races is maintained, peace and harmony is always preserved,” Dr Mahathir said on his official Twitter account @chedetofficial.

Pesta Kaamatan is celebratted by the Kadazandusun and Murut communities in Sabah while Hari Gawai by the Dayak community in Sarawak. — Bernama