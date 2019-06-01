New Gua Musang-Jeli bridge to benefit 100,000 users, minister says

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun (fourth right) at the opening ceremony of the new bridge in Gua Musang May 31, 2019.—Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 1 — The RM36.7 million new bridge in Kampung Pulau Setelu linking Gua Musang to Jeli, which was opened four days ago, will benefit nearly 100,000 users when they return to the state to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun said previously the users did not have alternative routes and were solely dependent on the Jalan Gua Musang-Kota Bharu after the original bridge in the village collapsed due to floods in 2014.

She said although a temporary bridge was built at Sungai Nenggiri that connects Jalan Gua Musang-Dabong-Jeli, it cannot accommodate the heavy traffic flow during the Aidilfitri celebrations, besides being unsafe.

“The new bridge, although not fully completed, had to be opened earlier to solve the problem of traffic congestion ahead of the Aidilfitri festive season. The new bridge is more comfortable and safe,” she told reporters after visiting the construction site of the new bridge here yesterday.

The new bridge will also benefit residents from more than 20 villages as they will be able to use it at all times and not worry about connectivity, Rina added. — Bernama