Kedah housewife seriously injured when lightning strikes kitchen

PENDANG, June 1 — A housewife was seriously injured on both legs and arms after being hit by tile splinters when lightning struck the kitchen of her house at Kampung Kuala Rimau in Air Putih sub-district last night.

In the incident at 9.15 pm, the victim, Maznah Awang Pa, 47, was cooking in the kitchen for the next day’s sahur (pre-dawn meal).

According to the victim’s husband, Azizan Mad Desa, 52, his wife standing near a tile cabinet when a lightning struck and rice cooker near the cabinet exploded resulting in several pieces of tile splinters landing on his wife.

“The lightning triggered a blackout in the house and in darkness I could only hear my wife crying for help... after grabbing a torchlight, I saw her left leg was bleeding,” he told reporters here today.

The injured woman was later sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar for treatment and there were no other casualties in the incident. — Bernama