Meet me to allay your concerns, Selangor exco tells retailers protesting local councils’ advertising rules

Ng said the Selangor government did not institute any new advertising rule in local councils. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Selangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han has urged retailers to explain to him their concerns about local authorities charging them for signage within their premises.

The exco in charge of local government, public transport, and new village development said the Selangor government did not institute any new advertising rule in local councils.

“Local councils in Selangor are following ‘UUK Iklan’ to impose changes on advertisement. This is not a new UUK; it has been there for years,” Ng told Malay Mail, referring to advertising by-laws.

He said according to current by-laws, local councils charge advertising fees for premises (signboard in front of the lot), promotional banners placed outside the premises, advertisements or billboards outside the building, or digital advertisements within the mall.

He added that the management of malls usually charge retailers for placing advertisements in common areas like pillars or stairways. Local councils impose advertising fees for this too.

“Selangor realises the importance of friendliness in business environment. We are in the process of simplifying and finalising the new ‘one-day approval’ guidelines for few hundred types of business license applications,” Ng said.

He added that he was unaware about problems faced by retailer associations as none of them have come to meet him about it yet.

“Would like to meet them to know what is their unhappiness,” he said.

On Wednesday, several retailer associations expressed frustration at local councils in Selangor for charging retailers for logos and signage of brands inside their premises, including directional signage.

They argued that the signs were not so much a promotional tool as they were meant to help consumers find products.

When contacted, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told Malay Mail that she was studying the current local council by-laws first.