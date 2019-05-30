Wan Azizah arrives in Saudi Arabia for OIC summit

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived in Saudi Arabia today to participate in the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit Conferenc. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MECCA, May 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived in Saudi Arabia today to participate in the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference (OIC Summit).

She is leading the Malaysian delegation to the the Summit in Makkah, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as well as officials from the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The aircraft carrying the deputy prime minister touched down at the King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah at 3.45pm local time.

The Summit, with the theme ‘Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future’, is aimed at developing a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

The summit will be chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud. — Bernama