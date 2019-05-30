Probe into alleged threat by division leader against Jerantut police chief completed, police say

Pahang CID chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the investigation paper had been handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office and the police were now awaiting instructions for further action. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, May 30 — The police have finished investigations into a case which involved the division chairman of a political party in the state allegedly threatening Jerantut police chief Supt Mazlan Hassan.

Pahang CID chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the investigation paper had been handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office and the police were now awaiting instructions for further action.

“We have sent the investigation paper for their (DPP’s office) reference and in view that this case involves a politician and is of public interest, it has been referred to Putrajaya,” he said.

On May 19, the media reported the arrest of a political party’s division chairman who had allegedly sent threats to Mazlan through the WhatsApp application three days earlier.

The 53-year-old suspect was alleged to have sent the message as he was dissatisfied with the actions of police from the Jerantut District Police headquarters for seizing cigarettes and liquor allegedly being sold ‘without tax’ by a man, who is also a member of the party.

In another development, Othman said he hoped the declining trend in the number of crashes in Pahang under Ops Selamat during Aidilfitri last year would continue this time around.

He said during the Aidilfitri period last year, 1,045 accidents resulting in 23 deaths were recorded, compared to 1,180 accidents with 21 deaths the previous year.

“Among the accident-prone areas that will be focused on are Jalan Kuala Lipis-Merapoh, Jalan Muadzam-Segamat and the Kuantan bypass,” he added. — Bernama