Penang records highest number of breast cancer cases, says deputy minister

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh says Penang recorded the highest number because the women in the state have a higher level of self-awareness about breast cancer, which prompted them to undergo early breast cancer screening. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KEPALA BATAS, May 30 ― Penang recorded the highest number of breast cancer cases in the country at 50 cases per 100,000 women, according to Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said this was followed by Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya at 42 cases per 100,000 women and Johor (39 cases per 100,000 women).

The deputy minister said Penang recorded the highest number because the women in the state have a higher level of self-awareness about breast cancer, which prompted them to undergo early breast cancer screening at hospitals, clinics and related agencies such as the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

“This year, the federal government through LPPKN allocated RM20 million for three programmes for women nationwide. Of the total, RM11.4 million is allocated for the mammogram subsidy programme, RM5 million for human papillomavirus vaccination (HPV) programme and RM3.6 million for cervical cancer screening programme.

“These programmes are being implemented throughout Malaysia at LPPKN’s Nur Sejahtera clinics,” she told a press conference after witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the free mammogram screening programme (Mammo Penang) between Penang government and Penang LPPKN here today.

Penang deputy state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad signed the MoU for the state government while Penang LPPKN was represented by LPPKN Malaysia director-general Abdul Shukur Abdullah.

Yeoh said her ministry welcomed the collaboration between the Penang government and LPPKN to improve the well-being of women in the state and hoped that other states would follow the lead.

She said the free mammogram screening programme targeted to benefit a total of 47,000 women among low-income households throughout Malaysia this year.

“Congratulations to Penang LPPKN for being selected by the state government as the implementing agency for this programme from March 1, 2019, to Feb 28, 2022. It is understood that RM2.658 million allocation has been approved for the Mammo Penang programme for a period of three years.

“Penang’s women are very fortunate because other than the 1,500 mammogram quota from the Federal government, the state government has also agreed to sponsor 5,000 women for the free mammogram, this makes up for up to 6,500 eligible women to benefit from the breast cancer screening this year,” she added. ― Bernama