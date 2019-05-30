Mujahid: Do not abuse press freedom to sensationalise religious, racial issues

Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa says the Opposition especially should use the press freedom to develop a healthy competition which would allow the government to draw up better policies for the people. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, May 30 ― All parties should not abuse the press freedom practised by Pakatan Harapan and sensationalise racial or religious issues which could lead to hatred, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa.

He said the Opposition especially should use the press freedom to develop a healthy competition which would allow the government to draw up better policies for the people.

“Freedom must be freedom with responsibility. Fight me on policy not on race or religion,” he told reporters after attending the Pakatan Harapan Street Iftar at Jalan Buckingham here tonight.

Mujahid who is also the vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) said press freedom was one of the policies fought for by Pakatan Harapan.

“We have never curtailed the media because press freedom is our commitment,” he said.

About 2,000 people attended the Street Iftar which was being held for the first time by Pakatan Harapan Penang.

Chairman of the Penang Pakatan Harapan Council Chow Kon Yeow, who is also Penang Chief Minister said the programme was special as it had the participation of people of all races and religions who could experience the breaking-of-fast with the Muslim community.

“The objective of the programme is to gather the people of the state regardless of race and religion,” he said.

“In line with the spirit of Malaysia Baharu, the Penang state government hopes to continue development in a harmonious environment based on the principles of equality, democracy and tolerance,” Chow said at the event.

He added that the programme was not limited to the local public but also open to local and foreign tourists, the homeless, people’s representatives, state government staff and leaders of Muslim and non-Muslim houses of worship. ― Bernama