Khaled Nordin denies trying to pull a party coup in Umno

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has denied news reports that he and party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan are lobbying to amend Umno’s constitution in order to boot its president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi.

In a press statement today, Mohamed Khaled said that there was no intention to amend Clause 9.9 of the party’s constitution and any reports saying he was conspiring to do so are blatant lies and slander.

Earlier, Straits Times had published an article saying that there was a power struggle in Umno — a report that was picked up by multiple news agencies including online portals the Malay Mail and MalaysiaKini.

“Malaysiakini should have contacted me first to verify. This is the simplest thing they can do. Unfortunately the news report was published without any information or my right to reply,” said Mohamed Khaled.

He added that he believes the report was also irresponsible and had malicious intentions.

The Umno strongman also added that he believes the report was not neutral and was guided by the hands of those who could reap the rewards of such an internal party struggle.

“I demand that the report be taken down immediately. This is an unethical practice,” he said.