Housing Ministry says rivers, irrigation canals recorded as sites with highest drowning rates

A child swings on a rope at the Kemensah waterfall. The Ministry of Housing and Local Government urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities at high-risk areas. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 30 ― Rivers and irrigation canals have been recorded as locations with the highest drowning sites, followed by beaches, lakes or mining pools, waterfalls or rapids, and sewers, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) said today.

According to the ministry, data from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) which was presented during the Water Activity Safety Council (MKAA) meeting yesterday showed that 979 deaths from drowning were recorded from 2016 till April this year.

Of these, 543 deaths were recorded in rivers and canals, beaches (225), lakes or mining pools (126), waterfalls or rapids (73) and sewers (12).

“People are urged to take safety measures and adhere to warning signs, especially during the school holidays and festive period,” he said.

The ministry said parents should also closely monitor their children’s activities at high-risk areas.

In this regard, KPKT through the MKAA has directed JBPM to monitor these high-risk areas during the festive period.

According to KPKT, 15 areas with five or more deaths recorded from 2016 to 2018 have been identified as being high-priority, including Sungai Kg Batu Payung in Tawau, Sabah and the Sungai Sendat Waterfall in Ulu Yam, Selangor, which have each recorded 15 deaths during the period.

Other high-risk areas are Sungai SKC Kg Timah River, Sungai Chilling, Sungai Gasi, Semenyih Dam, Taman Putra Perdana and Sungai Buloh KTM Station Bridge in Selangor; Sungai Kg Sabak, Nipah Beach and Tok Bali Estuary in Kelantan; Lata Berembun and Chamang waterfalls in Pahang; and the Sekayu Waterfall in Terengganu.

KPKT said the data also showed that Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by the East Coast states of Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu. ― Bernama