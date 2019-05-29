Village head caught selling firecrackers detained in Parit

A man lights an oil lamp with a sparkler in Taman Siakap, George Town June 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PARIT, May 28 — Just hours after receiving his supply of firecrackers from a supplier, a village head’s house at a government quarters in Kampung Gajah, here was raided by police on Sunday.

Perak Tengah District Police Chief, Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said police raided the house and detained a 57-year-old man who was also a civil servant who was on leave prior to retirement, at about 11 pm.

He said that during the raid, police seized 186 boxes of firecrackers of various brands worth RM5,000 and 74 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth RM2,000 believed for sale.

Meanwhile in Tawau, Sabah, members of the security forces found 47, 633 packets of cigarettes worth RM735,342.80 in a raid on a motor workshop in Batu 5, Jalan Apas last Tuesday.

Tawau Acting OCPD Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said following the discovery of the cigarettes by a team from the Eastern Sabah Special Security Command (ESSCom) and Tawau police, a 24-year-old local man was detained at Jalan Haji Salleh on Wednesday at 1pm.

He said in the ESSCom Special Operation at 9.30pm last Tuesday, various brands of cigarettes which did not have customs approval were found hidden. — Bernama