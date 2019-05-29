Probe me? Kit Siang has lost all credibility, says Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak checks his phone at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 29 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has rubbished today DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang’s remark in asking the former be investigated for activities “detrimental to parliamentary democracy”.

“Kit Siang has lost all credibility,” the Pekan MP said in a brief reply to Malay Mail when asked for a response at the KL Court Complex lobby here.

Najib was earlier present at the High Court for the 20th day of his trial involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds, with the proceesdings set to resume on June 10.

Earlier, Lim called for Najib to be investigated for activities “detrimental to parliamentary democracy”, a criminal clause the latter’s Barisan Nasional administration introduced in 2012.

Lim further claimed Najib orchestrated a multi-faceted operation to undermine parliamentary democracy by attacking important principles of democracy in Malaysia including the rule of law, the doctrine of separation of powers, good governance and public integrity.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the offence of activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy, introduced in amendments to Section 124 of the Penal Code in 2012, had been misused against critics and then-Opposition leaders when they sought to protect and advance the cause of parliamentary democracy.

According to Lim, Section 124B of the Penal Code carries a penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment for those committing acts detrimental to parliamentary democracy, while Section 124C carries a penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment for those attempting to do so.