Three killed after cement trailer plunges into ravine near Ulu Tiram

Firemen are seen extracting the bodies from the burnt cement trailer after it crashed into a three-metre deep ravine. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, May 28 — Three men died after the cement trailer they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a three-metre deep ravine near Felda Ulu Tebrau here today.

According to the police, the incident happened at 7.38am along Jalan Sungai Tiram, between Kulai and Ulu Tiram.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said the police were alerted about the incident at around 8.30am.

“Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the trailer, heading from Ulu Tiram to Felda Ulu Tebrau, lost control before falling into the ravine.

“The trailer then caught fire due to the impact of the crash and the driver suffered serious burn injuries from his waist down while his assistant was wedged inside the burning vehicle and suffered total burns on his body.

“The third victim was thrown out of the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the victims have been identified as 31-year-old trailer driver Zuhairy Zainol and his two assistants, Muhammad Afiq Zainol, 19, and Muhammad Afandey Ahmad, 20.

All three deceased were from Pekan in Pahang.

He added that all three bodies have been sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a post mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, the Johor Baru, Tebrau and Johor Jaya fire stations had despatched firemen, fire engines and also Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicles to the scene.