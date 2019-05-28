Marine police busted nearly 2,000 smuggling cases worth RM72.5m so far this year

Bukit Aman marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the value of this year’s seizures increased by 117 per cent. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 28 — The marine police have busted the smuggling of contrabands such as cigarettes, alcohol and also firecrackers involving 1,992 cases from January to April this year.

This figure from the latest statistics saw an increase of 26 per cent compared to the same period with only 1,554 cases recorded last year.

Bukit Aman marine police force commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said this year's seizure value also increased by 117 per cent, from RM33.39 million the same period last year to RM72.53 million.

“This is the result of the marine police’s aggressive action in combating smuggling activities across the country in line with the government's call to curb this illegal activity.

“This is our proof to the government that we are capable of addressing the problems of smuggling which is said to cost the government up to RM5 billion a year in revenue,” said Yusoff.

He said this at the sidelines of a press conference when announcing the handover of five Highspeed Amphibian Humdinga vehicles at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi here today.

Earlier, the event was officiated by Bukit Aman’s Strategic Resources and Technology Department deputy director I, Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan.

The marine police force today received five Highspeed Amphibian Humdinga vehicles costing RM29.5 million.

Sahabudin said the marine police now have a total of six amphibian boats, with the first unit received in 2017.

“The uniqueness of this asset is that it is a two-way vehicle capable of operating on land and sea.

“These assets will be placed in the respective marine police bases in Tampoi and Pengerang in Johor; Kuantan in Pahang; Pengkalan Kubor in Kelantan; Batu Uban in Penang and Kampung Acheh in Perak,” Sahabudin.