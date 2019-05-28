Hearing to transfer Rosmah’s graft case to high court on June 28

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The application of the prosecution to transfer the case of the wife of the former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on charges of receiving RM5 million in bribes over a solar system project will be heard on June 28 at the High Court.

The matter was announced by the deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn after case management before deputy registrar, Mahyudin Mohmad Som, here today.

“Today is the case management for the application of the prosecution to transfer the corruption case (Rosmah) from the Sessions Court to the High Court. The court set hearing on June 28,” he said.

Counsel Ummi Kartini Abd Latiff represented Rosmah, 68.

On May 10, Rosmah pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on charges of receiving RM5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, as reward to help obtain the solar system project three years ago.

Rosmah was charged with receiving RM5 million in bribes from Saidi Abang Samsudin, 60, through Rizal Mansor, 45, as reward to assist Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd obtain the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated project and the maintenance and operation of Genset/Diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion via direct negotiation with the Education Ministry.

The woman was accused of committing the offence at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya on December 20, 2016 under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which could sentenced under Subsection 24(1) of the same act which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine not less than five times of amount of bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction. — Bernama