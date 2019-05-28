Despite clarification, group demands FT minister’s resignation over ‘disgusting’ move to stop public hearings

Khalid clarified that his remark on public hearings was specific to one case — the KL 2020-2040 plan. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Save Kuala Lumpur movement is demanding the resignation of Federal Territories (FT) Minister Khalid Samad, after he allegedly said there would be no more public hearings for projects approved under the Kuala Lumpur Development Plan 2020 and 2040.

In a statement today, the movement said that it was disappointed with Khalid’s statement, saying the residents in Kuala Lumpur, have been misled, after believing that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition would better things for them.

“It’s disgusting for FT Minister to make such a decision related to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Rule 5 handling, when the electorates, especially, of KL had high hopes, post-GE14 that there would be positive changes and for the better.

“Looks like, the ‘warga’ (people of) KL are in a bind, having been misled. It’s no longer heresay but factual to see the mindset of the present FT minister. The FT minister should honourably relinquish his FT ministership if he has any personal agenda to head any other ministry,” the statement read.

Bernama reported that Khalid made the announcement after chairing the Federal Territories Ministerial Council meeting with 11 Members of Parliament from Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

But Khalid has since clarified his statement, saying that his remark on public hearings was specific to one case — the KL 2020-2040 plan.

The group also appealed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to abolish the FT Ministry, and placing the portfolio under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) instead, and appoint an experienced leader to manage it.

The movement also called on all of the Federal Territories MPs to speak out against Khalid’s announcement.

“Don’t remain in silence or pretend all is well, as at the grassroots, the voters are getting frustrated and becoming impatient with the unimaginable decisions being made,” it said.