Court fixes June 28 for case management of Penang bridge crash

K. Vaitheswaran leaves the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court on May 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 28 — The Magistrate’s Court here today set June 28 for the case management of a former saloon employee who is accused of causing the death of a college student, Moey Yun Peng, 20, after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) he was driving plunged into the sea from Penang Bridge in January.

Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin who heard the case management set the date to enable the lawyer of the accused, S. Parameswaran to study two new forensic reports he received today.

Former saloon worker, K. Vaitheswaran, 21, was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and fine RM20,000 and losing the eligibility to drive for three years upon conviction.

He was charged with the offence at Kilometre 4.0 of the Penang Bridge heading to Perai at about 3am on January 20.

In the incident, Vaitheswaran was said to be driving a Toyota Vios which collided with the SUV driven by Moey on the bridge resulting in the Mazda CX-5 losing control and plunging into the sea.

Earlier, the accused pleaded not guilty when the charge was read for the first time on February 11 and was allowed bail at RM7,000 in one surety.

The court also ordered the driving license of the accused to be suspended until the case is settled.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Afiqah Zakaria. — Bernama