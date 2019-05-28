CEO: Finas to introduce new module for compulsory film screenings

Ahmad Idham said the module was aimed at resolving the problem of films which cannot sell. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) will introduce a new compulsory screening module and set up a guideline for the national film industry.

Its chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri said the module, which was aimed at resolving the problem of films which cannot sell, was being looked at by a legal officer.

“The issue of films which cannot sell is because we do not have a guideline for films to be screened in cinemas. In Hollywood, not all movies are screened, but in Malaysia, every film must be screened in the cinemas.

“We have a new module, which we will announce soon,” he told reporters when met at the Finas-Industry Synergy with the Media programme here yesterday. — Bernama