Umno’s Tengku Adnan’s graft trial to start Sept 3

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan was charged last November 15 with taking a RM1 million bribe from developer Datuk Tan Eng Boon in the form of a cheque on December 27, 2013 in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The corruption trial of former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor has been set to start in the High Court this September 3.

The Putrajaya MP, popularly known as Ku Nan, was charged last November 15 with taking a RM1 million bribe from developer Datuk Tan Eng Boon in the form of a cheque on December 27, 2013 in Kuala Lumpur.

News portal Malaysiakini reported High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali setting trial dates to run from September 3 to 5, September 10 to 12.

The next mention of the case in court will be on August 16.

The prosecution is expected to call between 20 and 30 witnesses for its case, the news outlet reported deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris saying in court today.

Tengku Adnan was accused of receiving the RM1 million from Tan in return for approving an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase a plot of land marked as Lot 228 on Jalan Semarak here for development.

He was also hit with an alternative charge of knowingly accepting the bribe while being aware of Tan’s position as a director of Nucleus Properties in connection with his official function as a minister.

The former Umno secretary-general could be jailed up to 20 years and fined RM10,000 or nothing less than five times the amount of gratification received — in this case RM5 million — under Section 24(1) of the MACC Act.