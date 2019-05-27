Teo: Allegations that Pakatan govt not concerned about SJKT Bandar Seri Alam construction are baseless

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the construction of SJK Bandar Seri Alam is now 95 per cent completed, with only some sewerage works to be done before the project is handed over for operations in December. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 27 — The allegations that the Pakatan Harapan government is not concerned about the construction of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Bandar Seri Alam, Masai, here and is purposely delaying the project are baseless.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the construction of the school is now 95 per cent completed, with only some sewerage works to be done before the project is handed over for operations in December.

She said the delay in the project was due to two factors, including the time taken to close the temporary road into the construction site, provided by the Public Works Department for the housing project in the area.

“The ministry wanted to make sure that the road was closed early to ensure the school was completed properly and free of any issues,” she said in a statement here today.

She added that the second issue was that the project was still in the process of getting approval from Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) for the sewerage system in the school. — Bernama