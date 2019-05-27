Family seeks Grab driver missing for two days in Sabah after blood stains found in car

Grab driver Mohd Hanafiee Jaffar (pic) has been missing since Saturday. His car was found locked and empty, with blood stains on the steering wheel, handbrake, front door and mirror. — Picture via Facebook/Yinyin Ayin

KOTA KINABALU, May 27 — The family of missing Grab driver Mohd Hanafiee Jaffar have been driving around aimlessly to look for him in the past two days since his disappearance last Saturday morning.

His sister Nur Ain, also known as Yin have been pleading to the public for information on his whereabouts after Hanafiee’s vehicle was found locked and empty, with blood stains on the steering wheel, handbrake, front door and mirror.

“The family, from Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud are all out looking for him. We have yet to hear anything from the public or the police.

“We really hope that someone comes forward with news on his whereabouts,” she said.

She added that, Hanafiee’s girlfriend Asnida has been at the police station hoping for some positive news.

Asnida, made the police report early Sunday morning at about 2am after finding Hanafiee’s Proton Saga at the car park of the Indah Permai Ramadan bazaar, near here.

She last contacted him on Friday night at about 11pm.

The 27-year-old found the car at about 12.30am while she was out with her friends to look for him.

Meanwhile, Sabah police chief Datuk Omar Mammah said they have opened a missing person report but have yet to obtain any leads so far.

Hanafiee, who lives with his mother in Kingfisher Park, about 10 minutes from Indah Permai, where his car was found, usually takes on early morning Grab passengers.

It is not known whether he was with a Grab passenger when the incident occurred.