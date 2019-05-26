Six climbers missing on Gunung Tampin found safe by rescuers

SEREMBAN, May 26 — Six climbers who were reported to have gone missing while ascending Gunung Tampin yesterday have been found by rescuers.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they were found at 1.17am today at latitude 2.500531 and longitude 102.212406.

“Our men gave early treatment to a victim who suffered muscle cramps before bringing him down and sending him to the Tampin Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the department received a report on their disappearance at 5.12pm and reached the location at 5.41pm.

“On arrival at the scene, we learnt that three men and three women had lost their way while hiking from Gunung Datuk to Gunung Tampin. One of them suffered muscle cramps. They are aged between 25 and 50 years.

He said the search and rescue operation lasted eight hours and involved 23 personnel from the Tampin fire station, the Multi-Skill Team (MUST) and Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM). — Bernama