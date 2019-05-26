Minister: Money most common reason non-Muslim couples get divorced in Malaysia

Yeoh said out of the 6,901 cases of divorce among non-Muslim couples recorded last year, 2,971 cases were due to financial issues. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Financial problems is the main cause divorce among non-Muslims in the country, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Taking the statistics involving non-Muslim couples, she said from 6,901 cases of divorce among non-Muslim couples recorded last year, 2,971 cases were due to financial issues.

“Financial problem is a huge thing, based on National Registration Department marriage tribunal statistics, the majority of divorce cases were due to financial problems,” she said.

She said after visiting the Women of Will’s (WOW) Community Kitchen programme at Batu Muda PPR here yesterday.

Yeoh said it was even more worrying that the number of divorces also contributed to the rise in child abuse cases involving mothers.

“Financial problems, divorce cases and child abuse are interrelated, when divorce is due to finance, the mother would lose a source of income and is pressured which could lead to child abuse,” she said. — Bernama