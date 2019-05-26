Gobind: Duty and responsibility of rakyat to help govt tackle parties attempting to stir racial tension

Multimedia and Communication Minister Gobind Singh Deo and wife Sangeeta Kaur arrive at the National Vaisakhi celebration open house in Kuala Lumpur, May 26, 2019. — Pix by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — It is the responsibility and duty of the people to help the government in averting any attempts perpetrated by third parties aimed at driving a wedge between racial unity in Malaysia.

Communications and Multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo said societies around the world including Malaysia, faced threats and challenges in cyberspace.

“I would like to emphasise that the federal government is committed in tackling issues and problems that could bring about negative impact to our multi-ethnic society.

“While the government ensures media freedom, this does not mean accusations and fake news should be spread with ill intentions,” he said during his speech at the federal level Vaisakhi open house at Padang Merbok here. Gobind Singh speaks during the National Vaisakhi celebration open house in Kuala Lumpur May 26, 2019.

Gobind said thus Malaysians must not be complacent in continuing efforts to safeguard multiculturalism and multi-ethnicity among Malaysia’s diverse society.

“The uniqueness of our society is something special and an attraction to people around the world.

“Cooperation between races is crucial in addressing threats or challenges and thus should not be taken lightly or ridiculed,” he said.

He added that the diversity of Malaysians must be protected and strengthened for the sake of a clearer and prosperous future.

Meanwhile Gobind also expressed hope that festive celebrations would lay the foundations in fostering unity among Malaysians.