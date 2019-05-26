Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah stock up on Raya goodies at favourite Pekan Rabu Complex stores

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali buy traditional cookies from Warisan Mak Chah at Pekan Rabu Complex in Alor Setar May 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 26 — Traditional cookies ‘Kuih Putu Kacang’ and ‘Karas’ sold at the Warisan Mak Chah booth are the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali’s favourites whenever they are doing ‘Raya’ shopping at the Pekan Rabu Complex here.

Warisan Mak Chah booth operator Suria Hassan, 49, said the country’s number one leader and his wife would visit her booth every Ramadan to buy the two traditional cookies, which had become their practice since late 1980s.

“Every Ramadan, Tun Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah will turn up a this stall to buy the two cookies as well as other cookies and they have been doing this since the time when my late my grandmother was operating the stall,” she told reporters after the prime minister and his wife stopped at her booth here, today.

Dr Mahathir, who arrived at the Pekan Rabu Complex at 11.06am and spent about 20 minutes reviewing the complex while doing some Raya shopping. Also accompanying him was Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Suria said among other delicacies bought by the prime minister and his wife were ‘Dodol’, ‘Kuih Bangkit’, ‘Bahulu’ as well as ‘Rojak’ sauce, ‘Serunding’, ‘Biskut Suji’ and ‘Acar Limau’.

“Tun Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah are very careful in selecting the cookies but they are not fussy and do not care about the price,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also did not miss the opportunity to buy his favourite ‘songkok’, ‘capal’, buttons and ‘samping’ at the Songkok Style Tun booth owned by trader Sardi Dahar at the complex. — Bernama