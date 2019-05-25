Redzuan: Ministry holds fair price bazaar on 50 essential items for Raya

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof said more than 50 essential items with discounts of between 20 and 30 per cent are being offered at the Fair Price Sales Bazaar Programme in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — More than 50 essential items with discounts of between 20 and 30 per cent are being offered at the Fair Price Sales Bazaar Programme of the Entrepreneur Development Ministry here in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season.

The three-day event at the Auditorium Cempaka Sari, Presint 2 which ends tomorrow offers lower prices for flour, rice, sugar and cooking oil.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof, when opening the event said it was being held in bringing the government’s commitment to help the people cope with the cost of living, especially during festive seasons.

“This is an effort to ease the cost of living. It is an initiative to open opportunities and space for entrepreneurs (distributors) to market products and items directly to consumers,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony.

Participating in the bazaar are renowned vendors such as Adabi, Fiza and Leong Hup Sdn Bhd which had supplied 45,000 chicken eggs at reasonable prices.

Sales of fresh and old chicken (ayam pencen) have been among the bestsellers at the bazaar. The event was organised for the first time in collaboration with the Malaysian National Co-operative Movement together with agencies under the Ministry which include Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga, Bank Rakyat, SME Bank and the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redzuan said Malaysia is currently in the final stage of discussion with strategic partners on the development of the third national car, adding that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would make an announcement soon.

He also said a prototype flying car or the country’s first aero car will be launched as early as the end of this year. — Bernama