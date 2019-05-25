Nga: Kit Siang’s withdrawal from debate can avoid trap by Najib

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the move by Lim Kit Siang to withdraw from the debate with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen to be appropriate in avoiding any conflict especially concerning racial and religious sentiments. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TAIPING, May 25 — The move by DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang to withdraw from the debate with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen to be appropriate in avoiding any conflict especially concerning racial and religious sentiments.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the decision made by Lim could also avoid the Member of Parliament for Iskandar Puteri from being trapped by Najib.

“The purpose of a debate is an effort to find a way for cheap publicity and we feel we should not waste time to entertain him who is now facing numerous allegations in court regarding the abuse of public funds,” he said in a media conference here today.

Nga, who is also a Member of Parliament for Telik Intan, was commenting on Najib who is also a Member of Parliament for Pekan last Tuesday who accepted Lim’s challenge for a debate and suggested that it be held after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and that there was a live coverage for the debate.

According to Nga the debate would also not benefit the people and thus, Lim should focus his thoughts on bringing reforms to the national institution and system.

However, Nga who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat said if Najib insisted on wanting to debate, Parliament was the best place for the elected representative from Pekan. — Bernama