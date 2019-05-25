Cops: Landslides at Cameron Highlands following heavy downpour, no casualties reported

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, May 25 ― Two landslide incidents occurred here early this morning, but no casualties were reported, said Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah.

According to Ashari apart from the heavy rainfall through the morning, a burst water pipe at one of the locations had also triggered the landslide.

He said the first incident at Jalan Ulu Merah, Ringlet near the vegetable farms, occurred at about 6am adding that the landslide covered a 10-metre stretch.

“Following the mudslide the road was closed to all vehicles to allow the Works Department to clear the debris and earth” he said.

Ashari added that the other incident occurred at 9.30am near a quarry at Jalan Ringlet-Blue Valley .

He said here the landslide covered a 32-metre stretch and as at 1pm today only one lane was opened to vehicles and cleaning works were still underway. ― Bernama